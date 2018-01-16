Latest industry research report on: Global 3D Printing Filament Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global 3D Printing Filament market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of 3D Printing Filament for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global 3D Printing Filament market competition by top manufacturers/players, with 3D Printing Filament sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

3D Systems

ESUN

ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament

Jet

Repraper

MeltInk

3D-Fuel

MG chemicals

Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

ABS

PLA

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents

Global 3D Printing Filament Sales Market Report 2017

1 3D Printing Filament Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Filament

1.2 Classification of 3D Printing Filament by Product Category

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 ABS

1.2.4 PLA

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global 3D Printing Filament Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global 3D Printing Filament Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States 3D Printing Filament Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China 3D Printing Filament Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe 3D Printing Filament Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan 3D Printing Filament Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Filament Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India 3D Printing Filament Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of 3D Printing Filament (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global 3D Printing Filament Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global 3D Printing Filament (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Filament Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Filament Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global 3D Printing Filament (Volume) by Application

