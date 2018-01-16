This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Commercial UAV at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Commercial UAV Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Commercial UAV during the forecast period. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global commercial UAV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs were originally used for missions too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. While they originated mostly in military applications, their use is rapidly expanding to Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Government,and Energy Sector, such as policing, peacekeeping, and surveillance, product deliveries, aerial photography, , smuggling, and drone racing.

The report on global commercial UAV market covers segments such as product, and application.

Global Commercial UAV Market by Product 2017 – 2023

• Nano UAV

• Hybrid UAV

• Fixed wing UAV

• Rotary blade UAV

Global Commercial UAV Market by Application 2017 – 2023

• Agriculture

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Energy Sector

• Retail

Global Commercial UAV Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Covered

• BAE Systems PLC

• General Atomics

• Challis Heliplane UAV Inc.

• Aurora Flight

• AeroVironment Inc.

• Draganflyer

• Denel Dynamics

• General Dynamics Corporation

• DJI Innovations

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

