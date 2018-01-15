MCommerce Payments market

This report studies the global MCommerce Payments market, analyzes and researches the MCommerce Payments development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Apple

Mastercard

Square

Visa

Alphabet

Samsung

ACI Worldwide

DH Corporation

FIS

PayPal

Fiserv

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Near Field Communication

Peertopeer Transfer

Barcode

Market segment by Application, MCommerce Payments can be split into

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Tourism and Hospitality

Other

Table Of Contents:

Global MCommerce Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of MCommerce Payments

1.1 MCommerce Payments Market Overview

1.1.1 MCommerce Payments Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global MCommerce Payments Market Size and Analysis by Regions 20132018

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 MCommerce Payments Market by Type

1.3.1 Near Field Communication

1.3.2 Peertopeer Transfer

1.3.3 Barcode

1.4 MCommerce Payments Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 IT and Telecommunication

1.4.3 Media and Entertainment

1.4.4 BFSI

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Tourism and Hospitality

1.4.7 Other

2 Global MCommerce Payments Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 MCommerce Payments Market Size Value by Players 20132018

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company Top Players Profiles

3.1 Apple

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 MCommerce Payments Revenue Million USD 20132018

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Mastercard

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 MCommerce Payments Revenue Million USD 20132018

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Square

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 MCommerce Payments Revenue Million USD 20132018

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Visa

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 MCommerce Payments Revenue Million USD 20132018

3.4.5 Recent Developments

