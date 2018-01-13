13, January 2018: The progress and development in the world economy is a result of mass production of many companies on a global level. Over the years these firms have made their products and services available to a large population of the world, thus establishing strong trade relations between various countries. Industrial products such as machines, fabrics, etc. are important for the efficient functioning of various industries such as agriculture, structures, military covers, etc. Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd is a Chinese company that offers manufacturing and export services to its customers around the world. It has many years of experience in the production of industrial materials and continues to be one of the most reputed names in the field of industrial fabrics.

Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd produces a number of products such as a variety of PVC tarpaulin, roller blinds fabric, flex banner fabrics, etc. The company has a team of dedicated and experienced professionals as their employees who thrive to improve their products for the convenience of the customers. The company has an advance research and development section as well, which is constantly trying to improvise and implement new techniques to increase the efficiency of their products. The company was established in the year 2000 and ever since it has been delivering promising customer centric services.

The company also offers its customers a range of projection screen fabric. It is available with variations to suit the unique needs of various customers. The products are made of good quality raw material and latest techniques which make them efficient and accurate. Moreover, durability and affordable pricing of the products make them even more appealing to the customer. Further, the delivery and after sales service that the company offers also contributes to the high levels of customer satisfaction. The company has an experience of about ten years, which adds to its reliability and trust-worthiness.

Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd is located in Haining district which is close to Shanghai and Hangzhou, making it convenient for customers to visit the location for business purposes. Apart from that, as an industrial fabric manufacturer the company has a well designed website that is divided into various categories with all the necessary information along with images and characteristics of the products. The website acts as a virtual showroom for potential customers who can view, compare and make a well informed purchase.

Company: Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd

Phone: 86-573-87798816

Email: saveondesign@gmail.com

Website: http://www.duletai.com