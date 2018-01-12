“The Latest Research Report Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Residential robotic vacuum cleaners are the robots that perform cleaning tasks by using suction power and brushes. They are capable of cleaning floors, wall corners, and can also mop the floor. As there has been an increase in the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners globally, and vendors are initiating innovations to increase the reliability, productivity, and performance of the product, this market holds a significant share in the parent market. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners can be used to clean floors, pool, gutters, windows, and lawns. However, in the scope of this report, we have considered only residential robotic vacuum cleaners that are used to clean floors. Therefore, from the perspective of market sizing, the scope of the market is defined by various inclusions and exclusions that have been considered as described in the table below.

Technavios analysts forecast the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of residential robotic vacuum cleaner.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Dyson

ILIFE

iRobot

Neato Robotics

Samsung Electronics

Other prominent vendors

ECOVACS

Hanool Robotics

Pentair

Philips

Yujin Robot

Market driver

Busy lifestyles in urban areas

Market challenge

Emergence of low-cost vendors

Market trend

Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Five forces analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CHARGING

Segmentation by type of charging

Comparison by type of charging

Manual charging Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Automatic charging Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by type of charging

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Robot vacuum cleaner only Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Robot vacuum cleaner and mop Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners

Increasing concern for health and hygiene

E-commerce as a platform for product sales

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor overview

Dyson

ILIFE

iRobot

Neato Robotics

Samsung Electronics

