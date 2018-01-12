“The Report Global Non-Optical Sensors Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Non-Optical Sensors
A sensor is a device that measures or responds to physical changes in the environment and converts the signals appropriately. Sensors that use magnetic fields to sense changes in the environment are known as magnetic field sensors. The applications for magnetic sensors mainly include speed sensing, motion sensing, and direction sensing. These sensors have found application in different sectors such as the automotive, wireless and consumer electronics, industrial, military, energy, medical, and data processing. Non-optical sensors essentially measure forms of mechanical stress over the subjects and do not use light as a medium.
Technavios analysts forecast the global non optical sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non optical sensors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of the sensors, which include Inertial sensors, Magnetic field sensors, Pressure sensors, and Temperature sensors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global non optical sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Allegro MicroSystems
Infineon Technologies
Micronas Semiconductor Holding
Robert Bosch
DENSO
Sensata Technologies
Freescale Semiconductor
Honeywell International
Microchip Technology
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Asahi Kasei Microdevices
Bosch Sensortec
InvenSense
Other prominent vendors
ABB
Analog Devices
Delphi Automotive
Emerson
General Electric
Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems
MEMSI
Maxim Integrated
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Market driver
Improved efficiency in automotive segment
Market challenge
Accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion
Market trend
IoT advantages
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market coverage
Market definitions
Base year and forecast period
Vendor segmentation
Market segmentation
Geographical segmentation
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Technology overview
Inertial sensors
Pressure sensors
Magnetic field sensors
Temperature sensors
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
Global non-optical sensors market by type
Inertial sensors
Magnetic field sensors
