About Non-Optical Sensors

A sensor is a device that measures or responds to physical changes in the environment and converts the signals appropriately. Sensors that use magnetic fields to sense changes in the environment are known as magnetic field sensors. The applications for magnetic sensors mainly include speed sensing, motion sensing, and direction sensing. These sensors have found application in different sectors such as the automotive, wireless and consumer electronics, industrial, military, energy, medical, and data processing. Non-optical sensors essentially measure forms of mechanical stress over the subjects and do not use light as a medium.

Technavios analysts forecast the global non optical sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non optical sensors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of the sensors, which include Inertial sensors, Magnetic field sensors, Pressure sensors, and Temperature sensors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global non optical sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Allegro MicroSystems

Infineon Technologies

Micronas Semiconductor Holding

Robert Bosch

DENSO

Sensata Technologies

Freescale Semiconductor

Honeywell International

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Bosch Sensortec

InvenSense

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Analog Devices

Delphi Automotive

Emerson

General Electric

Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems

MEMSI

Maxim Integrated

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Market driver

Improved efficiency in automotive segment

Market challenge

Accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion

Market trend

IoT advantages

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market coverage

Market definitions

Base year and forecast period

Vendor segmentation

Market segmentation

Geographical segmentation

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

Technology overview

Inertial sensors

Pressure sensors

Magnetic field sensors

Temperature sensors

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Global non-optical sensors market by type

Inertial sensors

Magnetic field sensors

