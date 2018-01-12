Paris, France – CARFIT and CEA have signed an agreement to create a joint laboratory focused on Artificial Intelligence related to car vibrations and their interpretation. The lab will bring together teams from the List, a CEA Tech institute, and from CARFIT to share knowledge and expertise. The joint lab will be dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence methods for identifying signs of mechanical failures exposed by car vibrations.

CARFIT develops technological solutions to simplify mobility, by proposing real-time car monitoring to offer a smart maintenance system, adapted to the driver’s car use. The CARFIT team is comprised of automobile specialists, scientists and artificial intelligence experts. CARFIT wants to further develop its predictive maintenance expertise by exploiting automobile vibration data analysis.

As a major research player at the national and international level, the CEA[1] fulfills its industry competitiveness mission through CEA Tech, the CEA Technological Research Division. More specifically, the List institute carries out research on smart digital systems. The List’s teams already lead research projects on in-vehicle systems, interactive systems, and sensors and signal processing. As a Carnot institute (TN@UPSaclay), the List’s collaboration with CARFIT joins Carnauto spinneret action to strengthen competitiveness and attractiveness of the companies of the automotive domain by facilitating their access to the innovation.

[1] CEA was rated Europe’s most innovative public research institution and number two in the World, in the “Top 25 Global Innovators – Government” rankings, which evaluates public institutions according to the impact of their scientific output and their patents

The activities of CARFIT and CEA are thus complementary, enabling a fruitful collaboration on automobile predictive maintenance by vibration analysis. The two partners have therefore agreed to conduct a common R&D, leading to the design and development of optimized, innovative solutions of predictive maintenance for light duty vehicles (authorized loaded weight not to exceed 3.5 tons).

“As an autotech startup, the creation of a joint lab with the CEA is a key milestone for CARFIT. This lab will extend our capabilities in Artificial Intelligence beyond what we could have done alone and opens up opportunities within the automotive ecosystem already in collaboration with the CEA.” says Nicolas OLIVIER – CEO of CARFIT.

“The List institute contributes to the automotive revolution through the autonomous and connected car and the development of digital services.” declares Philippe Watteau, Directeur de l’Institut List. “The Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of this revolution and our collaboration with CARFIT is going to open the way to the maintenance of tomorrow which will be predictive and as a service.”

This cooperation opens the way to the development of innovative architecture taking advantage of the deep learning to improve the diagnostic accuracy, to anticipate the failures and to maximize the mechanical defect coverage of vehicle components by vibration analysis.

About CARFIT

CARFIT revolutionizes the car service industry by combining NVH science (noise vibration harshness) with Artificial Intelligence to create individualized predictive car maintenance solutions. CARFIT teams collaborate with the auto industry players: maintenance, new mobility services, OEMs and Tier 1, who want to take advantage from the new technological opportunities and create the connected maintenance solutions of tomorrow.

For more information visit https://car.fit/

Contact: press@car.fit

About CEA

A leader in research, development and innovation, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) works in four major fields: defense and security, nuclear and renewable energies, technological research for industry, and fundamental research in the physical sciences and life sciences. Drawing on its widely acknowledged technical expertise and excellence in fundamental research, the CEA actively participates in collaborative projects with a large number of academic and industrial partners. Backed by its 16,000 researchers and employees, it is a leading player in the European Research Area with a growing international presence. For more information visit: www.cea.fr

The List, an institute of CEA Tech, the CEA Technological Research Division, carries out research on smart digital systems. Working on major economic and social challenges, its R&D programs focus on advanced manufacturing, embedded systems, data intelligence and technologies for digital patient applications. By developing advanced technologies, CEA List enhances the industrial competitiveness of its partners through innovation and technology transfer initiatives. Thanks to the quality of its joint research programs, CEA List joined the Carnot Institutes network in 2006. For more information visit : www-list.cea.fr