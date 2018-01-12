Prime Watches, an online watch retailer has recently launched a new range of watches from Calvin Klein. Prime Watches has carefully devised this collection to satisfy the changing preferences of buyers.

The watch boutique always updates its available range of watches to meet up with the changing expectations of buyers.

Calvin Klein Formality K4M215C6

The Calvin Klein Formality K4M215C6 which forms a part of this collection has a charming yet bold look. The 43 mm steel case ensures that the timepiece works with the same speed and remain intact in any type of situation. The presence of a gold bezel ring enhances the glamour of the wrist when the user wears the watch. It also has a date display feature.

This watch also has a push and pull crown which is located on the white bezel using which a wearer can set the right time by rotating. The leather made strap complements the personality of the wearer, making the person easily visible in a crowd. The silver coated dial of the watch is round shaped and attracts instant attention.

The presence of a mineral glass cover offers protection from all types of scratches and tears. The timepiece also has a water resistance function which offers it with safety from all water related issues. The watch is accessible within a range of 30 meters. It has a 2 year warranty.

Calvin Klein Masculine K2H27120

Calvin Klein Masculine K2H27120 on the other hand belongs to those category of Calvin Klein watches which are meant for men with a tough attitude. Equipped with a 43 mm steel case, the timepiece can work with optimum pace and offer satisfactory performance even under complicated circumstances. Equipped with a chronograph and date display, the silver colored bezel ring protects the watch from heat and sun and enhances the appearance of the wearer in a great way.

On the right side, there are three buttons which help the wearer to change the time as and when required. The watch’s strap is made from leather and has a comfortable fitting. The circular silver colored dial offers a clear view of each movement to the wearer. The three chronograph sub-dials of this watch record the seconds, minutes and hours with proficiency.

The date counter of the watch is located in 4 o’clock position and shows the present date. A mineral crystal glass cover is present on the watch and offers a high level of protection from scratches and tears. Along with this, the watch also offers a water resistance function which is available within 50 meters. It matches well with all types of outfits and therefore can be worn everywhere.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/calvin-klein.html

