Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The global industrial monitoring relays market is a key segment of the global industrial relays market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the global industrial relays market as the parent market to set the context in which the global industrial monitoring relays market will be analyzed. The need for protecting circuits and ensuring the safety of equipment in industries is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial relays market during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial monitoring relays market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial monitoring relays market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Eaton
General Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Other prominent vendors
ALSTOM
Banner Engineering
BENDER
Broyce Control
Coto Technology
Danfoss
Electro-Sensors
Finder
Fuji Electric
Fujitsu
Macromatic Industrial Controls
OMRON
PHOENIX CONTACT
Pilz
Process control systems
SEL
Shenler
TE Connectivity
Texas Instruments
WEG
Market driver
Growing need for safe and reliable monitoring device for power equipment
Market trend
Emergence of loT-based monitoring relays
