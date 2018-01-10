Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The global industrial monitoring relays market is a key segment of the global industrial relays market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the global industrial relays market as the parent market to set the context in which the global industrial monitoring relays market will be analyzed. The need for protecting circuits and ensuring the safety of equipment in industries is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial relays market during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial monitoring relays market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial monitoring relays market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

ALSTOM

Banner Engineering

BENDER

Broyce Control

Coto Technology

Danfoss

Electro-Sensors

Finder

Fuji Electric

Fujitsu

Macromatic Industrial Controls

OMRON

PHOENIX CONTACT

Pilz

Process control systems

SEL

Shenler

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

WEG

Market driver

Growing need for safe and reliable monitoring device for power equipment

Market trend

Emergence of loT-based monitoring relays

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

