Testone a professional material testing machine manufacturing in South Korea, we supply wide range of testing machine to various industrial purpose.
Repeated Impact Testing Machine
Model: TO-RI-500
The tester is to the evaluation of the impact properties of the product was added to repeated impact.
– Testing to be dropping weight and height setting of the free-fall and secured the durability to repeated high speed impacts.
– Software is easy to apply data analysis and management.
Specification
• Impact Energy Impact Energy: 10~500Nm
• Speed 1~15cpm
• Cycle 5000 Cycle
• Data category Energy, Speed, Cycle
• Computer Auto Control Stoke, Cycle, Speed
• Manual Control Weight (Dis-adhesion)
• Computer Rack case (industrial)
• Safety Device
• PC door, side case
• Limit programing (for specimen destruction of impact position)
• Type Servo Motor 1.5kw
• Stoke (mm) 100~600
• Stroke Resolution 0.01mm
• Guide Shaft type LM Guide
• Impact weights 10kgX4EA / 5kgX1EA / 1kg 5EA
• Safety for weight Pin Type
• Weight Holding Magnetic
• Weight Lifting Servo motor/
• Magnetic rise method after main axle driving
Auto Impact Testing Machine
Model: TO-AI-50
– Testing machine is to determine the impact strength of the material or product.
– Using high precision sensor the impact of specimen is possible to direct and the impact hammer can be easily adjusted by program.
– It is applied to the brake system for preventing the repeats impact.
Specification
• Capacity – 50 J
• Lift Angle – 0 ~ 175˚ (Adjustable)
• Impact edge Type – R 0.8mm, 75˚
• Envil Angle – ± 60˚ (Adjustable)
• Envil Moving distance – 0~150 mm (Adjustable)
• Brake Type – Pneumatic Type Brake System
• Motor – AC Servo Motor
• Control Type – Axis Stepper & Servo Motion Control
• Control. Accuracy – Angle: 0.1 % Distance: 0.1 %
• Data Sampling Rate – Max 10 kHz
• Main Power – 20 V 2 P 60 Hz
• Weight – About 700 kg
For more details contact testone@testone.co.kr. We also offer high-end servo hydraulic universal testing machine, coating inspection instruments, and so on.
Testone offers Impact Testing machines to measure the resistance of material
Testone a professional material testing machine manufacturing in South Korea, we supply wide range of testing machine to various industrial purpose.
Recent Comments