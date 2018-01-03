Testone a professional material testing machine manufacturing in South Korea, we supply wide range of testing machine to various industrial purpose.

Repeated Impact Testing Machine

Model: TO-RI-500

The tester is to the evaluation of the impact properties of the product was added to repeated impact.

– Testing to be dropping weight and height setting of the free-fall and secured the durability to repeated high speed impacts.

– Software is easy to apply data analysis and management.

Specification

• Impact Energy Impact Energy: 10~500Nm

• Speed 1~15cpm

• Cycle 5000 Cycle

• Data category Energy, Speed, Cycle

• Computer Auto Control Stoke, Cycle, Speed

• Manual Control Weight (Dis-adhesion)

• Computer Rack case (industrial)

• Safety Device

• PC door, side case

• Limit programing (for specimen destruction of impact position)

• Type Servo Motor 1.5kw

• Stoke (mm) 100~600

• Stroke Resolution 0.01mm

• Guide Shaft type LM Guide

• Impact weights 10kgX4EA / 5kgX1EA / 1kg 5EA

• Safety for weight Pin Type

• Weight Holding Magnetic

• Weight Lifting Servo motor/

• Magnetic rise method after main axle driving

Auto Impact Testing Machine

Model: TO-AI-50

– Testing machine is to determine the impact strength of the material or product.

– Using high precision sensor the impact of specimen is possible to direct and the impact hammer can be easily adjusted by program.

– It is applied to the brake system for preventing the repeats impact.

Specification

• Capacity – 50 J

• Lift Angle – 0 ~ 175˚ (Adjustable)

• Impact edge Type – R 0.8mm, 75˚

• Envil Angle – ± 60˚ (Adjustable)

• Envil Moving distance – 0~150 mm (Adjustable)

• Brake Type – Pneumatic Type Brake System

• Motor – AC Servo Motor

• Control Type – Axis Stepper & Servo Motion Control

• Control. Accuracy – Angle: 0.1 % Distance: 0.1 %

• Data Sampling Rate – Max 10 kHz

• Main Power – 20 V 2 P 60 Hz

• Weight – About 700 kg

For more details contact testone@testone.co.kr. We also offer high-end servo hydraulic universal testing machine, coating inspection instruments, and so on.