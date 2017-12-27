The Third Edition of the Food for Thought Fest founded by Mr. Maneesh Baheti and Ms.Sonali Anand was held in the capital, celebrating the diverse culinary heritage of the South Asian region. The festival was held on the 23rd and 24th of December, 2017, at The Plaza, DLF Place, Saket, New Delhi. A special one of a kind initiative that focused on the common heritage and history of the region, as well as the unique influences that make up a part of it, it had set a benchmark as a forum for conversations, cuisines and the exchange of ideas and philosophies. The participating countries were India, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The 2017 edition of the Food for Thought Fest brought in the exciting components that made this a truly unique event. There were talks and discussions around culture and cuisine in the “Thought Fest”, while the “Food Fest” offered cookery workshops with master chefs of the region and an authentic flavour from the participating countries, which had food stalls from some of the most superlative restaurants from the South Asia region.. This year the “Gastronomy Bazaar”, offered many exciting products for the avid shopper. Another huge attraction this year was the “Fun Fest” which was held outdoors and offered a concert by leading performing artists, similar to previous years.

The event appealed to the mind and palate of visitors, from the eager food lovers, bloggers, students of hotel management, to professionals from the hotel and restaurant industry. The event promised to be an enriching celebration of the mind and spirit, while strengthening the sense of a joyous community.

Over the 2 days of festival programming through sessions and workshops conducted from 11.00 am – 6.00 pm every day, participants had the opportunity to engage in contemporary issues with the most progressive-minded panellists, learn from the greatest chefs in the region, explore fascinating topics related to food and, of course, treat their taste buds with the splendid flavours that the subcontinent had to offer.

The Food for Thought Fest was conceived as a convergence of ideas and dialogues around gastronomy, in the process enabling an atmosphere of South Asian commonality through culinary and cultural diversity. In its first and second editions, the Food For Thought Fest set a benchmark with a handpicked selection of panellists, chefs and experts. This year too, the festival continued to engage renowned culinary giants from across the South Asian region.

The Thought Fest was a presentation of papers and talks, interviews and panel discussions by scholars, journalists and professionals on various topics on gastronomy.

The Food Fest had two components, on the one hand it brought demonstration of culinary techniques and traditions from the region, It had cookery demos by luminaries in the culinary industry and the biggest names on Indian television. And on the other hand, the Food Fest presented the authentic flavor from participating south asian countries.

The FUN FEST brought visual art and cultural entertainment. There was a Gastronomy Bazaar to satiate the shoppers and an entertainment corner which presented popular bands in Delhi.

