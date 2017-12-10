New York stamp house Cherrystone Auctions held its final public auction for the year on November 1-2. The philatelic firm hosts a new stamp auction every 6-8 weeks and it is responsible for seven public stamp sales this year. It plans to hold the next auction on January 2018.

Cherrystone Auctions has wrapped up its public auctions for this year with the final event, which was held early this month at the company’s gallery in New York City. The November 2017 Auction happened on the first two days of this month starting from 9.00 am Wednesday up to 4 pm Thursday. Pre-auction bids were placed via email, phone, mail, fax, or with the company’s agents. Live auction bidding was done on the floor of the company’s gallery at 119 West on 57th Street in New York City. The company also allowed customers to place real-time online bids using its interactive web-based bidding platform CherrystoneLIVE . Cherrystone Auctions charges a 10% vendor’s commission, which includes lotting, color photography, insurance (including while on transit) and extensive worldwide advertising, on the hammer price of auctioned lots. All purchased lots are settled within 45-60 days from the date of the sale. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

The November 2017 Auction had a total of 1,032 lots down from the 1,686 lots featured in the preceding September 2017 Auction, which was held on the 13th and 14th of that month. The highest price realized on the latest sale was $70,000 from a lot featuring the only known 1860 cover (franked with a block of four stamps) of 10k Poland Number One. The second priciest lot went for $30,000 for a 1933 air post sheet from Italy. And a lot containing one of only three known canceled copies of “Buzdyak” from Russia came third at $26,000. Cherrystone Auctions will not be holding another public auction this year but it has already closed lot submissions for its January 2018 Auction. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/100240541947482028689

Cherrystone Auctions is a completely independent, family owned and operated company that was founded in New York City in 1967. The company operates a philatelic shop on its physical premises and a fully fledged online stamp store on its website. Cherrystone Auctions is an active member of various stamp associations, societies and clubs including the Collector’s Club of New York, ASDA, IFSDA, PTS, APHV, APS, U.S. Classics Society, MEPSI, Polonus, Rossica etc. Its current president, Paul Buchsbayew is the son of the company’s founder and he has close to 50 years of philatelic experience. He belongs to the A.I.E.P. (Association Internationale des Experts Philatelie). Reviews of the company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

