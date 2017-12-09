Text My Main Number is a leading landline texting service provider based out of New York, USA. The company has been offering SMS to Landline solution to its customers in the USA and Canada. The company has been catering the business texting need of their customers. Recently, the spokesperson of the company shared business benefits of landline texting. The summarized details of the whole discussion cleared out the approaches which prove how landline texting empower a business unanimously.

“If you will see Survey results, one fact is evident: today’s consumers prefer SMS over all other modes of communications. Also, the open rate and response rate of a text message is faster than an email. In a nutshell, texting is the most preferred mode of communication for a majority of consumers. We are helping businesses in taking benefit of this trait of consumers with the landline texting service. The landline texting service introduces the viable mode of communication without changing the contact number or anything in the communication system. The business can text-enable their 10 digit business number and enjoy the benefits of landline texting.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

According to the shared details, the companies can use their main line number aka landline number or toll free number for both, calling and texting. This way the company doesn’t need to go through the issues of sharing personal mobile numbers for texting with customers and vendors. Moreover, this -number is easily available to all prospects and customers. This makes communication easier without any extra steps or major changes in the existing communication system or advertised material.

The landline messaging solution comes with a range of advanced communication features which power a business. Some of them are listed below:

Complete SMS Solution:

The landline texting is a complete SMS solution for any business. The business can send a simple text message as well as a picture message. Moreover, there are features of sending bulk messages in one go, which saves time from sending a single message to individual contact. Also, the companies can send group messages to more than one person who are saved in the single group. The businesses can take benefit of “Schedule SMS” to send a message on a predefined time.

Automate Communication:

The landline texting solution can help in automating communication with its advanced features. “Auto Reply” is the feature which automatically sends a response to the customer based on the predefined keywords and rules. This feature is very helpful in answering frequently asked questions. The business can take benefit of “Appointment Scheduling” feature, which can be used to set appointment automatically. This way the tedious and time consuming task of appointment scheduling can be automated.

Reports

Business needs historic report for making better strategies and improvisation. The SMS to Landline solution provides complete reports. These reports give complete details of communication made through the platform. The reports can be exported.

“The landline texting not only provide SMS capabilities to a business, but also provide advanced features to improve productivity and benefit it with the reports for the improvement and decision making. The landline texting solution empowers businesses.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

To learn more about the landline texting, its feature, benefits and industry wise details, please visit: http://textmymainnumber.com/