The yoga wear brand’s offer valid from 20th-26th November

Mumbai, 22 nd November, 2017: Urban Yoga, the one-stop-shop for all fitness enthusiasts from the house of Future Lifestyle Fashions has unveiled ‘STOP DROP YOGA’ offer across Central and Urban Yoga Stores. The offer lets yoga enthusiasts purchase any top and bottom just for 1299/- . The offer is applicable on the latest collection of Urban Yoga and is valid from 20th November to 26th November.

The brand which blends fashion and functionality is presenting this offer for their newest range of Autumn Winter 2017 collection. The brand exclusively designed for all fitness enthusiasts, offers high stretch fabrics with a quick dry and sweat absorbent formula in their latest collection. It also facilitates high degree of agility and comfort, during the work out sessions.

Speaking of the collection, Aditi Mirani, Brand Manager, Urban Yoga said, “Urban Yoga has always been the choice of yoga wear for people who are equally enthusiastic about yoga and fashion. As a practice we have always come up with innovative offers to cater to different segments and season. We are confident that this will also be a hit amongst the yoga lovers.”

Urban Yoga has aligned their collection to the current and upcoming trends in the fast fashion arena. In their latest range, the brand has not only added two new fragrances- musk and lavender, in the popular aromatic Sandesh tees, but has also launched the brand new “Gurukul” and “Yoga On The Go” lines of collection. With their latest collection, Urban Yoga is also bringing variety in their bottom wears. For assuring the light weight and breathability of the apparels in this range, Urban Yoga has ensured the usage of cotton in 90% of their collection.

The collection highlight includes:

Gurukul

The funky and cool collection inspired by varsity, enhances the contemporary quotient of the brand. The range gives yoga a sporty element and connects with the younger end of the spectrum. Urban Yoga’s Gurukul caters to both men and women and has an extensive array of selections.

Yoga on the Go Collection

The range has been exclusively crafted for the women who like to strike a balance between fashion and fitness. This stylized range of yoga wear goes well with all kinds of pre and post yoga session activities, adding convenience to dynamic and fast-moving lifestyle.



About Urban Yoga:

Urban Yoga, launched in 2005 by Indus League, offers yoga apparel and accessories with a collection of casual wear that compliments active lifestyle co-created with yoga practitioners. Urban Yoga is a brand of yoga apparel, accessories to reflect your love for rich Indian values, your care for the environment and your desire to live as a better person. It’s a brand that believes in creating a balance between the busy outer world and the quiet inner world. Urban Yoga is available pan India at their exclusive stores, Central stores & Brand Factory stores. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/urbanyogain

