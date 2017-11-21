Santa Medical SM-165 Finger Pulse Oximeter is an affordable and accurate way to check pulse rates and blood oxygen saturation levels. It has a perfect size to carry in the purse or gym pack. Comes with a nice case and a neck strap. The display is multidirectional it allows to view the results in any direction. This instrument can also be used to measure the pulse rate via an artery.

It comes with:

• A bright color OLED display.

• Integrated SpO2 probe

• Processing display module plus Pulse Rate

• Bar graph

• Plethysmograph wave that measures pulse strength.

• Auto power off.

• Low power consumption of 2 AAA batteries.

This Finger Pulse Oximeter is good for check the levels before and after doing exercises like: mountain climbing, high-altitude activities and running. Be sure to measure your oxygen without nail polish or fake fingernail because it can cause wrong reading of pulse oxygen saturation.

Benefits

• FDA Approved. Measures quickly and accurately pulse rate and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin levels.

• Bright Color OLED display shows real-time Pulse Rate Plesthymograph wave of the strength of pulse, Pulse Rate and bar graph, SpO2 level, and Battery level.

• Rotatable multidirectional display, allows you to view your results in any direction plus Plesthymograph wave options.

• Light and compact, accommodates a wide range of finger sizes, long battery life, automatic power off after 8 seconds. Not a medical device.

• You Get: Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, Neck/Wrist Cord, Case, User Manual, 2-AAA Batteries, plus our no-hassle 1-year warranty and friendly customer service.

