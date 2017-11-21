Zeolites, sought naturally as well as produced industrially, are aluminosilicate, micro-porous minerals, utilized commercially as catalysts and adsorbents in the chemical sector. Zeolites comprise 3-dimensional crystalline frameworks having tetrahedral structures of siliceous anions or alumina, which are bonded strongly at corners.

Increasing Regulations on Waste Water Treatment to Fuel Adoption of Zeolites

Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report, titled “Zeolite Market – Global Industry Expert Opinion Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Statistics, and Forecast 2015 – 2020”, to its vast repository. Increasing regulations on waste water treatment is likely to fuel adoption of various chemicals, including zeolites. Regulatory authorities around the world are emphasizing on improved waste water treatment for municipal and industrial applications, owing to environmental concerns such as dead zones in water bodies, and ground water toxicity.

For instance, regulatory bodies such as European body named Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and the United States Environment Protection Agency (U.S.E.P.A) have imposed strict code of conduct concerning municipal and industrial waste water treatment prior to releasing into water bodies. Any industry failing adherence to these regulations will face strict penalties. The aforementioned factors might significantly influence the market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Zeolites to Witness Huge Demand in Nuclear Industry in the Upcoming Years

The report by MRRSE has included various end-use industries in the global zeolite market. These industries include detergents, biogas, agriculture, heat & refrigeration, construction, nuclear waste disposal, petroleum, and chemicals.

As zeolites are capable of efficiently trapping and separating nuclear ions from waste, they are highly employed for disposal of nuclear waste across the globe. The waste separated and trapped is then compressed into ceramic structure and stored. The ceramic structure significantly reduces the threat regarding exposure to harmful radiation protruding from the nuclear waste. Owing to these factors, the nuclear industry is likely to witness huge demand for zeolites in the upcoming years.

Rapid Expansion of Detergents Market in Emerging BRICS Nations & Developing Countries to Propel Demand for Zeolites

According to the report, in emerging BRICS nations and developing countries, demand for zeolites will be driven by rapid expansion of detergents market. Zeolites in both forms – natural and synthetic – are increasingly adopted in the detergents industry, owing to their impressive ion exchange property. Increasing disposable income of population in these countries has been complementing adoption of various products for household chores, such as detergents. In addition, zeolites are actively used as an alternative to sodium phosphates, which have already been or are currently being phased out of the developed countries of Europe and North America. Regulatory bodies in these regions, coupled with increasing awareness among general population have aided the shift, thereby augmenting demand for zeolites.

Competitive Landscape

The report states that the global market for zeolite is moderately consolidated owing to presence of few established players across the globe. Vendors are competing in terms of product quality, operational cost, and innovation in a bid to gain a competitive edge in the market. Surging pressure on vendors concerning development of better zeolite catalysts and products is likely to intensify the level of market competition in the near future.

Key participants in the global zeolite market identified in the report include ZEOX Corp., Zeolyst International Inc., W. R. Grace & Co., Tricat Inc., Clariant Corp., Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd., and Bear River Zeolite Co. Inc.

