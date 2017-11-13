Use REX by Agnovi to effectively manage investigations! Trials available.
2017 Ottawa, Canada – Agnovi Corporation, a leading industry provider of investigative software solutions for small teams is excited to announce the release of REX v2.0. We added many practical features making this release a complete investitive solution for small teams.
REX increases efficiencies in the areas of:
• Investigation Management
• Intelligence Management
• Occurrence Management (e.g. Tips, Complaints, Observations)
• Reporting (e.g. Court Reporting, Management Reporting)
REX allows users to:
• Manage investigations, intelligence probes and distinct incidents
• Document and link entities and events
• Produce relationship and timeline charts
• Add file attachments, search the database, and set alerts
• Audit usage activity and manage record retention
• Output reports with the click of a button
REX v2.0 was enhanced to include:
• Narrative functions including bold, italics, headings, lists, hyperlinks and spellchecking
• Redaction of sensitive information at data entry time
• Retention management capabilities in support of file and entity-based retention rules
• Automated entity merge functionality
• Bulk attachment upload for up to 100 files at once
• Description searching for person and vehicle records
• Geo-coordinate export capabilities
• And much more…
Contact Agnovi Corporation for additional information OR a live demonstration of
REX Investigation Software for Small Teams. TRIALS ARE AVAILABLE.
sales@agnovi.com
www.agnovi.com/investigation-software-for-small-teams
+1 613 232-3919
