2017 Ottawa, Canada – Agnovi Corporation, a leading industry provider of investigative software solutions for small teams is excited to announce the release of REX v2.0. We added many practical features making this release a complete investitive solution for small teams.

REX increases efficiencies in the areas of:

• Investigation Management

• Intelligence Management

• Occurrence Management (e.g. Tips, Complaints, Observations)

• Reporting (e.g. Court Reporting, Management Reporting)

REX allows users to:

• Manage investigations, intelligence probes and distinct incidents

• Document and link entities and events

• Produce relationship and timeline charts

• Add file attachments, search the database, and set alerts

• Audit usage activity and manage record retention

• Output reports with the click of a button

REX v2.0 was enhanced to include:

• Narrative functions including bold, italics, headings, lists, hyperlinks and spellchecking

• Redaction of sensitive information at data entry time

• Retention management capabilities in support of file and entity-based retention rules

• Automated entity merge functionality

• Bulk attachment upload for up to 100 files at once

• Description searching for person and vehicle records

• Geo-coordinate export capabilities

• And much more…

