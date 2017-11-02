Media & entertainment industry is witnessing an enhanced usage of 3D content, which fuel the market growth for 3D camera. Moreover, the adoption of 3D camera enabled smartphones, laptops and tablets would also enable the market growth. Home surveillance and other major surveillance area such as public places are attracted towards the adoption for 3D camera enabled surveillance system in order to get better tracking and monitoring. The high price of 3D cameras’ is somehow restricting the growth of the market with its potential. The 3D camera market is segmented into target camera and free camera, based on its type. Currently, free cameras have dominated the market owing to its less complexity in design. The dominance of free cameras would continue throughout the forecast period and would reach to a market value of $13,465.6 million by 2022, growing at CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast period.

The 3D camera market is segregated into North America, Europe, APAC (Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa), based on the geographies. The market for 3D camera was dominated by North American region till 2014, however, it is estimated that Asia-Pacific would show its dominance from 2015 onwards, attaining a market value of $8,223.9 million in 2022.

Based on the applications, the 3D camera market is bifurcated into professional cameras, smartphones, tablets, computer and others. Other applications includes mobile robots and home automation equipment. Professional cameras accounted for higher revenue share in 2015; however the maximum growth is expected to be witnessed in tablet segment during the forecast period.

Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, GoPro Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Faro Technologies Inc., Eastman Kodak Company and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are the major companies highlighted in this report. Product launch and collaboration are the two key strategies the major players are adopting to penetrate the major market.