Colliers International India is pleased to announce the elevation of Ravi Ahuja as the Senior Executive Director | Mumbai & Developer Services | India. An industry veteran, Ravi has over 20 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry in India. Having joined from Cushman & Wakefield, he has been a part of Colliers International India for close to one year in the capacity of Executive Director | Office Services & Investment Sales and has grown the Office Services in India and Mumbai to newer heights.

“As the market evolves we are seeing the need for developer clients requiring more specialized services as they focus on their core business of development and ensuring delivery. Furthermore, with institutional investors becoming the biggest landlords in the India market, the need for professional value-add services in this market segment is further increasing. The Developer Services platform under the leadership of Ravi Ahuja we believe will be well placed to help our Developer & landlord clients to further accelerate their success in this market. Ravi will also be providing leadership and strategic oversight to our MUMBAI team”, said Joe Verghese | Managing Director | Colliers International India.

With Ravi’s focus on client needs and providing end-to-end services for Developer clients, across landlord representation, construction management, property management and development advisory, Colliers is confident of delivering top quality services. With the growth that we have enjoyed and the investments made in the last 5 years in our service delivery platforms, Colliers is aiming to get more integrated across its service lines, to work with more focus on client needs and provide end-to-end services for its Developer clients.

Ravi Ahuja added, ‘’Colliers International is targeting a vibrant growth in the high opportunity Mumbai and India market and in developer services. This development is intended and designed to accelerate that growth’’