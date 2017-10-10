Chef Veena with over 15 years of experience in vegetarian cooking launches her cooking classes website – Veggipalate.

Milpitas, CA, USA., October10, 2017 — Chef Veena with over 15 years of experience in vegetarian cooking launches her cooking classes website – www.veggipalate.com



Veggi Palate is pure vegetarian and vegan cooking classes managed by Veena Patni. She enjoy sharing the secrets of vegan and vegetarian cooking and her own recipes. She is also a fan of Farmer’s market fresh produce and like to share her tips and tricks .



According to Veena “As a cooking instructor, her main goal is to motivate people to eat healthy and expand their culinary horizons. She focuses on creative and interactive cooking experience for her students so that they enjoy learning, how to cook.”



Veggi Palate Classes will be held at 1285, Escuela Pkwy, Milpitas, California 95035 and will cater to students around San Francisco Bay Area



Her first Veggi Palate class – Indian Palate will be launched on Saturday 21st October 4-6pm, Other classes to watch for Seasonal Hot and Cold Beverage Workshop (Saturday, 1st November ) and Vegetarian Thanksgiving Palate (Saturday, 11th November)



Veggi Palate classes fee includes recipe copy to take home and full meal what they make.

For more information, see www.veggipalate.com or email Veena at veggipalate@gmail.com or follow her on facebook at @veggipalate

Contact:

Veena Patni

Veggi Palate

1285 Escuela Pkwy,

Milpitas, CA – 95035

901-399-9092

veggipalate@gmail.com

http://www.veggipalate.com