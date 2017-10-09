When the best in entertainment and a social media giant come together, there is bound to be a blockbuster. For the first time ever, Yash Raj Films – one of the leading production houses in the entertainment vertical and Facebook teamed up for one-of-a-kind Bollywood awards on Facebook – ‘YRF Viewer’s Choice Awards’ to celebrate the best of YRF over the years.

The awards kick-started on 12th September and concluded on 29th September with Facebook Live sessions. The campaign was hosted on the official brand page of Yash Raj Films www.facebook.com/yrf). The 15 unique and unconventional categories were rolled out for the fans to vote for their favourite nomination.

From DAAG (1973) to BEFIKRE (2016), ‘YRF Viewer’s Choice Awards’ took the fans on a nostalgic journey of YRF’s most celebrated work.

The campaign witnessed an overwhelming response from film admirers and the numbers are proof. Over the span of 15 days, the polls attracted a massive number of over 40 million reach, 10 million views across video assets and 4 lakh plus votes for 15 categories with multiple activations in place. The cumulative of both the Live sessions held for the awards hit a reach of 5 million.

Owing to YRF’s robust digital presence, ‘YRF Viewer’s Choice Awards’ saw a massive voter participation from international geographies namely U.S., U.K., Canada, U.A.E. and Australia.

Celebrating the jury i.e. the fans themselves, 100 lucky participants will be gratified with YRF and Facebook branded merchandise.

The success of ‘YRF Viewer’s Choice Awards’ can be attributed to the unconditional love and support of YRF film admirers from across the globe.