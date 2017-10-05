Melbourne, Victoria, Australia – MIMICOCO , a Melbourne based premium sanitary ware retailer, answering to a strong demand for its products and to cater to their clients across Australia, today announced plans to expand its operations by opening its new ecommerce website. The new website will become operational on Monday, 2nd of October, 2017. The opening of the new website will also enable Mimicoco to market its products to a larger span of clients.

Mimicoco’s new website features beautifully designed and responsive User Interface for enhanced User experience. The website stocks various high end sanitaryware brand with a range of products including kitchenware, tapware, bathware, bathroom accesories and kitchen accessories. With the launch of the shopping website, Mimicoco will become one stop destination for all the sanitary ware needs of the customers looking to renovate their home with designer bathroom ware and kitchenware.

With the new ecommerce platform, Mimicoco ensures to stay aligned to their growth plans. Furthermore the online strategy is aligned to the change in the buying needs of the customers. Offering customers to shop from the comfort from of their home and buy premium quality products from a trusted brand.

About MIMICOCO:

MIMICOCO , is a Australia’s leading distributor of European designed and manufactured range of sanitary products. The products stocked by Mimicoco are manufactured to the highest international standards. The range offers solutions to cater for the varying needs of kitchenware and sanitary ware. Know more about us www.mimicoco.com.au

