Miami, Florida ( Webnewswire ) October 4, 2017 – One of the leading providers of kitchen and bathroom decor, ANZZI offers a comprehensive range of high quality freestanding bathtub faucets crafted with stainless steel and RHINO ALLOY for superior durability. According to the company, these modern bathtub faucets combine the best of form and functionality.

A spokesperson explained, “We design our products that inspire everyone, by manufacturing hardware with top notch design and quality. Our high end freestanding bathtub faucets will be a great addition to your bathrooms, as they not just enhance your bath décor, but also are rich with features to make you more comfortable. Our range of bathtub faucets is available in various designs to suit your tastes and budget.”

The range of freestanding bathtub faucets includes the Kros Series, Sens Series, Sol Series, Dawn Series and the Kase Series. These bathtub faucets with hand shower are carefully designed to meet the highest standards of quality and durability. The faucets also feature a handle lever that facilitates the control of water temperature and flow. The modern faucets are designed with a distinct European flavor to add style to bathrooms.

ANZZI specializes in creating high-end and luxury kitchen and bath faucets, shower systems, stainless steel sinks and bathtubs that are easily described as a work-of-art. ANZZI has been in the forefront of bathroom and kitchen décor, and are popular for the production of a diverse range of home hardware and fixtures featuring world-class craftsmanship. Their unique, premium-quality collections are produced by some of the most respected designers in the industry.

“We create a diverse array of products that represent a myriad of styles, shapes, and sizes. We create our offerings with the best-quality materials we can find, knowing that each one must support our reputation for design excellence or it is unworthy to be stamped with our brand. You can be sure of our products crafted with great workmanship and quality. All our products are engineered to stand the test of time.”

ANZZI’s bathtub faucets also come with a reliable warranty policy. Should the customer notice any defects in the materials or workmanship, the company shall offer a replacement free of cost.

ANZZI is one of the leading suppliers of kitchen and bathroom hardware made with superior quality and craftsmanship. For more details, visit http://www.anzzi.com/

