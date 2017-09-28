Divorce itself is an emotionally draining process if it involves children then; it is an even more disheartening process for the spouse and children. After the Divorce or at the time of Divorce proceedings the term child custody, Child Support and Visitation will begin and both the parties have to take the decision of which spouse will be the child or children will be live. If the spouses decide in a mutual way, then it is not a problem, or else if the spouses are not happy with the concern of the custody decision, then they can seek the court to look after the matter.

The Child Custody Lawyer is a Legal Expertise in negotiating the legal proceedings in the Child Custody cases. The Seasoned Child Custody Lawyer posses an aggressive quality of legal proceedings in the court and they always try to help their client in their child custody with all due respect and support. If you are struggling with the child custody matters in your divorce in Hackensack, New Jersey, then hire a Seasoned Hackensack Child Custody Lawyer to help you with your child custody.

Child Custody

Child Custody is a legal term used to provide the full legal rights to a parent about their child or children which includes with whom they live, grow and have emotional support. In Most of the cases, the Child Custody is given to the Mother of the child. But the Court will consider various terms about the child’s parent and also the child interest before providing the custody.

Types of Child Custody

In New Jersey, there are two types of Child Custody – Legal Custody and Physical Custody. Legal Custody refers to children’s education, healthcare, religion, and general welfare, whereas physical Custody refers to where the child will live. Legal and Physical Custody can be granted for the both the spouses if are eligible by Joint Custody or else provide the sole custody of a parent.

Seasoned Hackensack Child Custody Lawyer

The Hackensack Child Custody Lawyer does everything possible to ensure their client’s parental rights remain intact and remain fully present in their child’s life. The lawyer will help with documentation of the necessary papers for the proceedings, eligibility of their client for sole custody, child support and more. Divorce with Child Custody issues can be stressful; hence a Seasoned Hackensack Child Custody Lawyer can be very helpful for you in the child custody. To know about Hackensack Child Custody Lawyer, visit https://epdivorcelawyer.com/