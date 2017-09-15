The US FDA approved GalxoSmithKline’s new formulation- (belimumab ) Benlysta in subcutaneous formulation. Following the approval, GSK will market the self injectable Benlysta from August 2017. The formulation can be self-administered as once a weekly injection of 200mg, from either a single-dose prefilled syringe or from a single-dose auto-injector.

GSK has witnessed strong surge in its revenues after the launch of Benlysta IV injection and the recent approval enables the company’s product to reach additional customers.

Globally, the market for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis is set to grow at a robust growth rate of 10.6% to $3.2 billion by 2025.

The premium research work also provides details of anticipated release of six new pipeline agents for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis for treating lupus treatment.