Cydney O’Sullivan has created Celebrity Book Club to be an innovative book publishing company, and 30 leading experts from around Australia have joined her in the imminent release of the book, “Think Big”

Sydney – September 2017 – Cydney O’Sullivan created Celebrity Book Club to bring innovative and authoritative thought leaders and Australia’s leading experts together for the first time as co co-authors in the forthcoming book titled, “Think Big: How to Thrive in Life and Business in a Rapidly Changing World!”.

Cydney O’Sullivan will feature on the cover of the book alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, who says “If you’re going to accomplish anything you have to think big and shoot for the stars. The biggest challenge most people face is they’re thinking small. I would still be in Austria yodeling in the Alps…I tell you…Think Big”.

Cydney O’Sullivan is a multiple bestselling author, award-winning international speaker and communications consultant who helps experts and businesses stand out from their competitors.

She is featured as one of the top 10 Australian Motivational Speakers and in the best-selling books The World’s Greatest Speakers, Motivational Speakers Australia and Motivational Speakers America with highly esteemed celebrities such as Brian Tracy, Les Brown, Amanda Gore, Allan Pease and Suze Orman.

In this upcoming book, for end September 2017 release, Cydney O’Sullivan shares her passion for mentoring others to achieve their own success, as she believes with success comes costly mistakes and she can help others to shortcut the learning curve to a more successful business and life.

Cydney O’Sullivan advocates that thanks to modern technologies, one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to create wealth today is building your authority and personal earning power through “Celebranding”, a system she designed to develop your personal brand.

“Think Big” will feature the author’s secret strategies that have shaped her life and her attitude to business.

“Think Big: How to Thrive in Life and Business in a Rapidly Changing World!”. No matter what line of work you’re in, the marketplace constantly challenges you. No matter how savvy an entrepreneur or skilled a professional you are, you risk losing ground every day you don’t push forward. That’s why you need every advantage possible to achieve the prosperity you’re after. The royalties from this project will be given to The Rights of Girls Initiative, a not for profit organization dedicated to saving little girls in Africa from FGM and After School Allstars. The book is planned for release end of September 2017, and will be the first in a series of books entitled “Think Big” produced by Celebrity Book Club.

…ENDS…. ….Contact details follow….

Issued by Celebrity Book Club:

Celebrity Book Club is a business book publisher that features experts across diverse fields and thought leaders around the world, and is the brainchild of the team that has already published books with over 200 #1 best selling authors including Jay Conrad Levinson, Armand Morin, Lois P. Frankel, Brian Tracy, Les Brown, Allan Pease, Ben Angel and Sharon Pearson.

###

Contact: (02)8007-4878 cydney@bestsellersuccess.com

For more information about Cydney O’Sullivan, please visit: www.bestsellersuccess.com

Cydney O’Sullivan

Best-Selling Author ◊ Entrepreneur ◊ International Speaker ◊ Branding & Publishing Consultant