Anhui, China – APC Valves, a leading manufacturer and exporter of gate valves, recently launched OS&Y gate valves for meeting municipal and industrial water plant needs. The outside screw and yoke valves, commonly referred as OS&Y gate valve , is a type of gate valve that the company has launched to increase its annual export volume.

While talking about the new type of gate valve, one of the executives said that the screw nut is propped up by a yoke which is outside the valve body. He said that the valve wheel is joined to the nut and the nut makes the shaft to rise or turn down, which helps in opening and closing of the valve. He added that the shaft movement is relatively short in this type of valves. He maintained that OS&Y gate valve is less compact than a non-rising gate valve. According to the executive, they have specifically lunched the product for use in municipal as well as industrial water service plants.

“We are always committed to producing industry-grade gate valves that precisely meet the global quality standards such as API, ASTM, EN, BS, DIN and other standards. Apart from the OS&Y gate valve, we also offer all kinds of fittings, pipes, valves for water supply pipeline systems, including ductile iron pipes and valves, cast iron valves, seamless fittings, butt-weld fittings, stainless valves and ERW valves. We also export and sell GI pipes, grooved fittings, fore hoses, and fire sprinklers”, told the executive.

He also said that their factory in Anhui, China is duly certified by ISO 9001:2000 and all their products are certified for quality to meet the industry standards in the domestic market as well as in overseas markets.

“We launched the OS&Y gate valves as our market experts predicted a steep growth in demand for gate valves of all sorts in Asia and Europe this year. We have already active partnerships with various dealers and retailers in North America and Europe and we believe that the OS&Y valves would boost our sales in the coming financial quarter”, added the executive during a recent press conference held in Hefei, China.

About the Company

APC Valves is a top manufacturer, supplier and exporter of industry-grade fittings.

To know more, visit http://www.apcvalves.com/