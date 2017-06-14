The secret to a well-appointed room lies in the skills of the home decorator or interior designer. These are professionals who look at the room and instantly know what will work well in the space. They are able to coordinate colour, accessories, furniture and other items flawlessly to create a beautiful home. When decorating your home, you might just be able to manage a living room or bedroom but the rest of the spaces may prove a challenge. But, here are some home decorator secrets that can help you turn your home in keeping with the latest styles.

No overcrowding of furniture:

Some folks go overboard with their purchases and end up with several items of furniture and knick-knacks which they want to display in the room. This practice only serves to overcrowd the room which makes it look small and heavy. Clean lines with minimal accessories give the room an open look which is what you need to achieve.

Keep an eye on the paintwork:

Choosing a colour scheme for your home is fun, though keep in mind that the theme must match the overall furniture and fixtures. Bold colours add a touch of brightness to the room, but you could use a certain shade to focus attention or create a cosy corner.

Do away with the clutter:

Over the years, the clutter tends to accumulate. Try to get rid of unwanted items, but if you don’t want to discard them, put them away so that they do not mar the overall appearance of the room.

Add some unique pieces of furniture:

One simple home decorator secret to the latest style is to pick up an item of furniture or accessories that will give your home a creative look. Your home interiors reflect your personality and adding a unique piece of art or furniture says it all.

Light fixtures are an important accessory:

Get a unique light fixture for that empty space above the coffee table or choose a chandelier that will focus attention and brighten up the space.

