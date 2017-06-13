Herbal beauty products refer to the beauty products which possess the desirable physiological activity such as healing, smoothing appearance, enhancing and conditioning properties because of their herbal ingredient. They are free of chemicals and contain only the extracts that are made of the plant roots and leaves. Consumers worldwide prefer herbal beauty products such as skin care products, hair care products, make-up products and others. The market share of the herbal products has constantly been rising as compared to synthetic products. The market share of the herbal product is rising due to the increased adoption of herbal beauty products among the consumers as they offer various advantages over the synthetic products. The first and the foremost advantage is that the herbal beauty products are farmed and manufactured organically and therefore, they consist of the fewer chemicals as compared to the chemical made beauty products. Further, the chemical beauty products contain chemicals, artificial colors, and fillers in skin care products and makeup can cause redness, irritation, and breakouts.

However, the herbal beauty products work with the skin as instead of against it. Moreover, the chemical beauty products contain the artificial fragrances that are used to cover up the smell of the other chemicals present in the product. The effect is that to cover up the smell of the other chemicals and all the other chemicals is that they can cause headache to the people. On the other hand, the herbal beauty products contain their essential extracts as their ingredients and smell like their ingredients. The artificial beauty products contain parabens to extend the shelf life of the products. Parabens, however, are synthetic and mimic human body’s natural hormones. The herbal beauty products use the natural preservatives that won’t affect the body. Moreover, the herbal beauty products work better than the synthetic products because they don’t contain unnecessary fillers or irritants as compared to the artificial beauty products that can make the hair or skin cleaner but during the long period of time, it may actually cause damage.

Market Size and Forecast

The market is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2024 expanding at a robust CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The rising healthcare awareness among the customers is likely to expand the market. Increasing global exposure to the health and the beauty trends is resulting in the increased demand for the herbal products. Further, the healthcare products are considered as the low cost and effective replacement to the synthetic beauty products due to their herbal extracts that positively impact the hormone function.

For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-281

As a result, they are considered safe alternative treatment for hormone replacement therapy and neurological therapy for mental, emotional and behavioral disturbances. Herbalism is therefore a growing trend and it has therefore encouraged the growth of the herbal supplements that helps in enhancing immunity, cognitive functioning, boosting energy levels and fitness and reducing stress.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global herbal beauty products market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

• Hair care

• Skincare

• Fragrance

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

General Department Stores

Supermarkets

Drug stores

Brand Outlets

• Online

By Gender

• Men

• Women

The global herbal beauty products market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The growth of herbal beauty products market is driven by the increasing number of the well-travelled consumers and the rising consumer inclination towards their enhanced appearance and looks across the globe. Further, the aloe-vera as an ingredient is driving the growth of the market as the aloe-vera provides the same medicinal benefits as compared to the artificial beauty products in the treatment of the skin and does not irritate the skin which the synthetic beauty product does. Moreover, the regulatory bodies are focused towards creating awareness among the consumers regarding the ingredients of the product, mainly emphasizing on labeling of such products. For instance, in 2010 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) planned to issue the novel regulations regarding the sunscreen. This was done to implement new labeling methods to clear the confusion regarding the quality of sun protection factor among the consumers. Herbal beauty products are also witnessing the increased usage of the nano-particles in the sun care and the beauty care products, which enhances the quality of the beauty products. Therefore, the herbal manufacturing companies are expected to increase the usage of the nano particles. However, the market growth is hindered by the increasing number of the competitors that are ready to grab the other company’s share.

On the basis of the geography, North America and Europe holds the largest share of the herbal beauty products market for sun care and skin care products. North America faces the increasing demand for these products due to environmental concerns in the region and the availability of the synthetic products that causes cancer. Further, Brazil will exhibit the increased demand for the herbal products in the near future.

Key Players

• Weleda

o Company Overview

o Key Product Offerings

o Business Strategy

o SWOT Analysis

o Financials

• Himalaya Herbals

• Nude

• Suki

• Amala

• Ren Pure

• Tata Harper

• Grown Alchemist

• Dr Hauschka

• S.W. Basics

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global herbal beauty products market is segmented as follows:

• By Distribution Channel Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Gender Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/herbal-beauty-products-market-global-demand-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2024/281

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Web: www.researchnester.com