Australia is fabulous and fun. There’s so much to do. But, what if you just wanted to relax? Imagine the summer, when it’s hot. Instead of rushing out to do some extreme sport, what if you simply sat in a nice comfy chair, in your nice, cool home? Better yet, what if you moved that nice comfy chair to your enclosed porch? If it rained, you could see the clouds move along and watch the drops come down. It’s so pretty. In the winter, you could sit in that same chair and stay nice and warm. If it snowed, you could watch the beautiful snowflakes fall. It’s stunning.

Aluminium Shutters make it all possible. That and so much more. Aluminium Shutters are extremely versatile and can be installed both inside and outside a home in a variety of ways. In fact, you can custom design Aluminium Shutters to suit your precise desires and exact specifications.

Advantages of Aluminium Shutters

Aluminium Shutters offer many advantages. They include:

• Variety: As mentioned, Aluminium Shutters can be customized designed to fit anywhere and used both indoors and outdoors. They also come in an assortment of colours and can be fixed or adjustable.

• Protection: Aluminium Shutters can be tailored to close all the way in order to block heat and sunlight and keep the room cool. They can also protect the room from wind and cold and keep out debris.

• Light Regulation: Aluminium Shutters can be adjusted to regulate how much sunlight enters the room, which, not only keeps it cool, but protects furniture and furnishings from fading.

• Saves on Energy Costs: Aluminium Shutters keep the home cool in summer and warm in winter. Such results in measurable energy cost savings.

• Security: Some Aluminium Shutters, specifically those that function as doors, come with security locks for added protection.

• Privacy: Aluminum Shutters can be closed to allow for privacy.

• Durability: Aluminium Shutters are constructed with a chip resilient powder coating.

• Better Views: Aluminium Shutters span broader ranges than conventional shutters and provide better, less restricted views.

• Easy to Clean: Simply wipe clean with a soft, damp cloth.

Uses for Aluminium Shutters

There are so many ways you could use Aluminium Shutters. You are limited only by your imagination. Here are some ideas:

• Use them to replace shades and blinds on windows and/or doors.

• Use them to fully or partially enclose patios, porches, decks, and/or balconies.

• Use them to secure certain areas inside your home, such as play areas, kitchens, and dens.

• They are especially perfect for use in the kitchen as they resist high temperatures, steam, and dampness.

These are just a few of the many ways you can use Aluminium Shutters. Again, you can custom design them to fit any need.

Apollo

Since 1988, Apollo has specialised in custom making quality, affordable home and Vertical Blinds Online. It offers them in bi-fold, sliding, and fixed styles. Additional features include:

• A range of colour selections (White, Anodised, Birch White, Black, Silver Grey) and custom colours.

• Hinged, fixed, bi-fold, sliding, and removable styles.

• Rear Aluminium Tilt Bar

• Optional twin bolt that locks Shutters in place

• Two-Way Closure

• Fixed Louvre Selection

Apollo’s Timber Venetian Blinds Online are expertly crafted, skillfully installed, and are designed to withstand all kinds of weather and time.

Apollo is one of Australia’s biggest providers of window solutions. In addition to a range of shutters (not just aluminium), it additionally offers blinds and awnings. It provides the highest quality, best styles, and greatest selection of light control, privacy, and comfort. Apollo makes your house a home.