Automotive launch control system Market is a computed controlled or electronic feature on various performance oriented vehicles which assists the driver to launch the vehicle from a standstill with a combination of minimal wheel spin and adequate power. Launch control system is basically an electronic aid which assists drivers of both street and racing cars to accelerate the vehicle from a standing start. Developments in electronics in the 1980s enable the introduction of launch control systems. Automotive launch control system operates by making use of a computer program and an electronic accelerator. The software helps in controlling acceleration based on engine specifications, in order to make the car accelerate as fast as possible and smoothly, avoiding engine failure due to over-revving, spinning of drive wheels and gearbox and clutch problems. Further, a launch control system in an automobile has multiple tasks to complete for getting a car off the line as quickly and efficiently possible. This system requires maximizing usable power, traction and weight transfer, eliminating wheel spin and hopping and also building boost to a required level in forced-induction power trains.

The growth of the automotive launch control systems market can be primarily attributed to global expansion of drag racing events coupled with the superior performance offered by launch control systems. Drag racing is increasingly gaining global popularity, with growing participation from thrill seekers. Though this form of sports originated in the U.S., it has gained attention in many countries in Europe. Further, the integration of automotive launch control systems with manually operated gearbox is expected to propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The objective of integrating these systems is to protect the drivetrain components of the car during the launch of the vehicle and to achieve maximum acceleration. Additionally, the exponential increase in the adoption of sports cars are encouraging leading manufacturers globally to widen their product offerings and increase their global reach, which is in turn fuelling the global market growth. However, risks associated with using automotive launch control systems in dragsters coupled with high maintenance costs associated with these systems is hindering the growth of the global market.

The global automotive launch control system market can be segmented on the basis of transmission type into automated manual transmission and dual clutch transmission. Automotive launch control systems are now becoming a striking feature on vehicles with automated manual as well as dual clutch transmissions and many 0-60 mph times have been improved with the launch control systems. Though, these systems are common on dual clutch transmission, they are now being also found on manual transmissions such as in the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The global automotive launch control system market can also be segregated, based on key stakeholders into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. The global market in the OEM segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing sales of sports and super sports cars that offer launch control systems as a standard fitment in the vehicle. Additionally, the market can be geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The global automotive launch control system market is highly diversified and competitive, with a large number of international and regional vendors being present across the globe who are increasingly competing against one another on the basis of factors such as price and quality. Further, various players in the global market are investing in research and development activities to expand their customer base and widen the global presence. The major players in the global automotive launch control system market include Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Ferrari N.V., Ford Motor Company, Porsche AG, Audi, Bugatti Automobiles and Volkswagen among others.

