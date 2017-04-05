Catch the show LIVE and on the go on dittoTV!

April 05, Mumbai: To recognize and celebrate the phenomenal acting talent of kids in India, Sony TV is launching its new kids reality show “Sabse Bada Kalakar”. The show has already generated tremendous buzz with the quality of talent seen during the auditions, and viewers now eagerly await the big bang launch of the show on April 8. dittoTV subscribers on the go or who don’t have easy access to a TV set can catch the show live as it airs on their internet connected devices.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting the show launch for the star studded judges. With the gorgeous Raveena Tandon back on the small screen and sharing the judging dais with the ever witty and hilarious combination of Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the show has all the makings of a must-watch. And hosting the show is none other than Jay Bhanushali, star of many popular TV Shows and a huge favourite with the masses across all his hosting gigs.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Ms. Archana Anand, Head of Digital – India, Z5 Business, said, “We are very excited about bringing this new show, Sabse Bada Kalakar live to viewers on our platform dittoTV. The show has a fabulous line-up of celebrity judges and loads of young talent. The show is already generating a buzz in the market and people are excitedly waiting to watch the kids perform. It is a great platform for kids to explore and showcase their talent. dittoTV subscribers can watch these immensely talented kids LIVE as they take the nation by storm with their acting skills on their internet enabled devices. This is a fantastic option for people who are on the go or don’t have easy access to a TV set.”

The reality show also brings in a highly popular junior celebrity – Ishant Bhanushali, who played Baal Hanuman on the show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan . The much loved child actor received a lot of acclaim for his portrayal of the mythological character in the show, and now comes in as a participant along with other talented 4-12 year olds on Sabse Bada Kalakar.

dittoTV viewers can watch this new show on Sony TV on Saturdays and Sundays, at 8 PM from April 8th, and catch all the performances and fun LIVE on their smartphones or other internet enabled devices. dittoTV is available on Android and iOS platforms at the subscription price of Rs. 20 per month.