Noida, 28th March, 2017 – Gillette, India’s leading men’s grooming brand concluded its second edition of ‘Safalta Apni Mutthi Mein’ initiative with Professional Boxer, Vijender Singh and Silver Medal Olympian, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Noida today, felicitating and encouraging students to take on the journey of success with confidence and vigour.

Gillette’s ‘Safalta Apni Mutthi Mein’ initiative was conducted in 600 colleges across 47 districts in Uttar Pradesh, where students were facilitated with career planning and personal grooming sessions by experts in the industry.Over 2 lakh students participated in the eight-month long programme. As part of this programme, third year college students were also made to take mock interviews and group discussions for job opportunities. After the rigorous training and screening, three students were hand-picked for the precious award of a shining career with the Amar Ujala Group.

International Boxing Champion, Vijender Singh felicitated students with their job offers and inspired them with success stories. Highlighting the importance of grooming, he said, ‘’To climb the ladder of success, grooming and conducting yourself well is an important step. This is a wonderful initiative by Gillette that is preparing students in the right direction of progress, across our country I am pleased to be associated with the programme and Gillette Guard. that always helps me look sharp and well-groomed.”

Karthik Srivatsan, Country Marketing Manager, Gillette India said, “Gillette’s brand purpose is to help men make a difference in their world. A clean-shaven, well-groomed look goes a long way in building an individual’s self-esteem and confidence. Looking well-groomed and presentable also sets one apart from other individuals and helps create a good first impression in most of the important occasions in life. Gillette Guard ‘Safalta Apni Muthhi Mein’ initiative addresses grooming needs of young individuals and makes them aware of potential career opportunities. We are certain that this campaign will enable millions of young minds achieve their desired goals in life.”

‘Safalta Apni Mutthi Mein’ is a unique platform by Gillette that provides grooming guidance and training to college students to enable them with self-assurance and prepare them for their future endeavours. Through this initiative, Gillette also creates unique job opportunities for the youth across the country.