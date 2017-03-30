Add a sparkle to your Sunday Afternoon with leisurely Sunday Brunch, featuring a delectable Buffet spread at VITS Hotel Mumbai. Discover the exhaustive menu at VITS Hotel including live counter for Pasta and Chat.

Relax and indulge into exclusive menu prepared by executive chef like Chicken malai Kebab, Fish Finger, Tuna Salad, Chicken Terrine, Mutton Biryani, Chicken Rogani, chicken in chilli garlic sauce etc. Vegan can relish into Paneer Tikka, Chese Shots, Lemon Coriander Soup, Kaju Karela dry, Dal Makhani etc.

Time: 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Price: Rs. 999/-AI (Soft Drinks or Mocktails)

Rs. 1099/-AI (Glass of wine or Beer)

Reservations: Poolside Restaurant, VITS Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400059 Call: 022- 61517555