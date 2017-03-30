Newspatrolling.com, a news aggregator and blogging startup, has partnered with NASDAQ GlobeNewswire’s distribution network for the distribution of NASDAQ GlobeNewswire’s press releases, news updates and other content on its portal. GlobeNewswire, a NASDAQ company, is one of the world’s largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases, financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public. Newspatrolling is the voice of several brands, individuals and organizations that utilize its platform as an effective alternative to mainstream media.

Speaking on the development, Founder and CEO of Newspatrolling Pankaj Bansal said, “By collaborating with NASDAQ GlobeNewswire, we have created progressive synergies that will benefit all stakeholders in the ecosystem. It will help us provide more value to our readers, especially our business audience, as they will now be able to access the latest corporate and financial updates via press releases and other content published by NASDAQ GlobeNewswire. The association will also benefit NASDAQ GlobeNewswire, as Newspatrolling will act as a gateway for disseminating press releases and other content among a wider audience base. This is a great moment for us, where we can foresee an opportunity to explore newer partnerships and work towards higher goals.”

The press releases and updates from the corporate and financial world published by NASDAQ GlobeNewswire’sdistribution network will now be available at Newspatrolling.com.