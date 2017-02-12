Dubai, UAE: The countdown has begun to the inaugural edition of Prolight + Sound Middle East, with scores of product launches, industry seminars, and a live demo area setting the stage for three days of busy networking at the region’s dedicated trade show for the pro audio-visual and entertainment market.

Taking place from 31 October – 2 November at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Prolight + Sound Middle East 2016 has attracted the biggest names in the business, with the likes of Bose Professional, Sennheiser, Martin Professional, Adam Hall, and Monacor International rubbing shoulders with top regional distributors such as GSL Professional, Echo Beats, and AVISS.

They will line-up alongside 40 exhibitors from 12 countries, all of which will target a burgeoning regional market that is home to spectacular live events, festivals, concerts, hotels, and retail centres that require the latest technologies to enhance the visitor experience.

“This is an industry that is constantly evolving, with new technologies coming to market every year,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Prolight + Sound Middle East.

“The good news is the world’s premier brands will present their latest product lines and solutions at Prolight + Sound Middle East 2016, from stage lighting and DJ equipment to special effects and multimedia, or portable loudspeakers, audio and AV systems, to infrastructure, trusses, staging, and furnishings.”

Bose Professional is among the headline exhibitors rolling out a range of new product lines at Prolight + Sound Middle East 2016.

The US manufacturer will introduce its ShowMatch DeltaQ array loudspeakers and PowerShare amplifiers. Fuat Koro, the Director of Global Sales and Marketing at Bose Professional, said ShowMatch has two target applications – the first being the fixed installation market such as performing arts centres, live music venues, and houses of worship, the second being the rental market for touring and corporate AV.

“We’ve been in the professional audio business for more than 40 years, and have established a very strong position in background music in retail, restaurants, and other environments where the mission of audio is to enhance the mood of the operation,” said Koro. “Since 2011, we expanded our presence in higher output foreground sound reinforcement with the development of our DeltaQ array technology.

“We first made DeltaQ available for fixed-install applications with our RoomMatch product. Customers loved the performance, but kept asking for a portable version. So we’re introducing ShowMatch designed for both fixed and portable applications with a much smaller and lighter form factor providing a great output-to-size ratio.”

Added Koro: “What’s really interesting, especially in the Middle East, is that there’s a very active corporate AV market such as conferences and trade shows that need sound reinforcement from a portable rental system. Their audio requirements have changed over time, from perhaps just a speaker going onstage and delivering a PowerPoint presentation to what is now very rich media delivery at a conference.

“We believe this is a segment where we can offer something unique with ShowMatch. We can deliver the performance they need with fewer modules to reduce rigging weight, lower system costs, and improve audience sight lines without sacrificing coverage.”

Elsewhere, Martin Professional Middle East will introduce its MAC Axiom Hybrid stage beam that combines beam and spot functionality into a compact unit, offering diffused wash and remarkable intensity.

Markus Klüsener, Product Manager for Stage Lighting at Harman Professional Solutions, explained: “The MAC Axiom Hybrid represents an evolution for Martin. In addition to the fixture’s extensive set of effects, the implementation of the MAC Viper CMY colour palette gives designers the advantage of unlimited selection, from subtle pastel shades to deep and saturated colours.”

In addition to dozens of product launches, Prolight + Sound Middle East will feature Stage On, a live outdoor demonstration area replete with the latest PA and AV system from a selection of exhibitors.

The three-day event will also host a series of inspiring seminars, headlined by an interactive session of large scale projection mapping by Thomas Giegerich of bright! Creative Event Solutions, who is responsible for high-profile shows such as Saudi Arabia National Day and the UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the International Live Events Association (ILEA) will host informative Roundtable Discussions with industry leaders from Neumann & Muller, PRG Gearhouse, Production Technology, and Eclipse Staging Services, debating key topics that matter the most to the regional entertainment and creation industry.

Prolight + Sound Middle East is the fifth instalment of the international network of Prolight + Sound events worldwide, and is co-located with Light Middle East 2016, the region’s dedicated exhibition, conference, and awards for lighting design and technology. More information is available at: www.prolightsoundme.com.