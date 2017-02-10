Dallas, TX – Feb 10, 2017 – Fashion trends have come and gone over the years. But the pashminas trend is here to stay; this is according to fashion analyst Miriam Khan of khyberBazaar.com.

A pashmina is a huge, rectangular shawl made of cashmere wool blended with silk. Originally coming from goat wool from the Kashmir region in Pakistan.

However, Ms. Khan said, “The wool comes from a very remote region, is not in abundant supply and consequently that makes the Pashmina wool more expensive. If you find something selling for $10 to $20, that is not Pashmina”. She further pointed out that there has been a boom in popularity ever since celebrities such as Kate Moss and Nicole Kidman started wearing them in the 90`s. That spike in demand and the constrained supply keeps prices at a premium.

“Women have grown to love them so much as they make them look stylish and sophisticated you can wear them as a neck or head scarf, simply wrap or drape over your shoulders for super comfort and versatility.”

