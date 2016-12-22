Choosing an ideal flooring option is very much important to further enhance the functionality and look of your interiors. While there are many options available in the market the one which lasts long with alluring look and durability are no doubt the hardwood floors. Hardwood floors have once again become trendy with their stylish, attractive and modern appeal adding a characteristic to the floors. You can find two options in the hardwood floors like the solid hardwood timber floors of the engineered timber flooring options. While both are appealing and add value to your floors there are minor differences between the both. The traditional hardwood timber flooring offers sophisticated look and offers high standards in value with many species and colors available to make a choice. The hardwood timber comes as single piece for installation and is best recommended for rooms in the ground level or above as they undergo minor changes due to moisture and temperature. They offer a rustic look and with ageing look more graceful lasting for a lifetime. The hard wood floors are also more hygienic and are easy to maintain compared to other flooring options. You can find different finishes in these hardwood timber floors that suits to your taste and compliments the home interior décor.

The engineered timber flooring is also a popular option which is less expensive compared to hardwood but offers the same elegance and durability like its counterpart. This engineered timber flooring come with layers of plywood topped with core of hardwood offers good resistance to wear and tear and durability. This engineered timber can be installed in any rooms that offer an updated look to the floors. The engineered timber is also easy to install compared to hard wood and can be mostly done by following the DIY installation guide. You can find different finishes in the timber flooring that can be chose to add a versatile look to your floors. Whatever might be the choice of your hardwood or engineered floors it is important the you lookout for the best company that offers you quality wood flooring products along with a choice of wooden internal designs for your flooring options.

The ideasflooring is one such company that offers 100% guarantee on all their flooring products and help the customers take the right decision that meets their flooring needs for long lasting results.

Ideasflooring specializes in offering the range of hardwood timber flooring services in Sydney from the floor installation to ongoing maintenance. For more details, please visit at http://www.ideasflooring.com.au/

Contact Address:

Ideas Flooring – Alexandria Showroom

Shop 2/ 574 Botany Road

Alexandria

NSW

2043

Australia

02 8065 9336

0430 910 158

info@ideasflooring.com.au