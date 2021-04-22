PUR-S 2021: DriveLock is Endpoint Protection Champion

IT and data security specialist achieves top results in user survey. With its first participation in the Professional User Rating – Security Solutions (PUR-S) by techconsult, DriveLock SE secured a champion position in the area of Endpoint Protection.

“We are pleased to be positioned as a champion, this rating reflects the trust of our customers and confirms that we are on the right track in meeting the needs of our customers,” Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock commented on the PUR-S 2021 result. “As a specialised vendor with a broad range of solutions and trained professionals, we can reliably protect our customers’ systems and endpoints from growing cyber threats.”

Our Positioning in PUR-S Diamond “Endpoint Protection”

More than 2,000 user companies took part in PUR-S 2021 and evaluated IT security manufacturers and their solutions. Out of 32 vendors in the Endpoint Protection category, DriveLock is one of five companies to achieve the Champion ranking. The Company Rating includes criteria related to Endpoint Protection solution vendors, where DriveLock scored particularly well in the “innovative strength.” With 90 out of 100 index points, DriveLock achieved the highest score in the competitive comparison. The Solution Rating is about the specific Endpoint Protection solutions, performance, usability, and actual solution value, where DriveLock stood out with a score of 82.2 out of 100.

“The consistent positive evaluations of DriveLock demonstrates the users’ confidence,” explains Raphael Napieralski, Project Manager at techconsult. “The ratings are proving that DriveLock’s solution fully meets modern requirements and the vendor’s claims. The outstanding results mean that users recommend DriveLock without reservation and would choose DriveLock as their endpoint protection vendor anytime.”

