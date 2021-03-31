Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $73 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $73 million (with photo) ***************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs seized about 54 kilograms of suspected cocaine and about 700 grams of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated market value of about $73 million in Sai Kung on March 29.

During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in Sai Kung in the evening on that day, Customs officers intercepted a man and found a small quantity of suspected crack cocaine in his possession as well as about 2kg of suspected cocaine in two paper bags he was carrying. The 25-year-old man was then arrested.

Customs officers then escorted the arrested man to a residential premises in the district. About 52kg of suspected cocaine and about 620g of suspected crack cocaine were found inside a safe. A small amount of suspected crack cocaine along with a batch of drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia were also found at other places in the premises.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account ([email protected]).