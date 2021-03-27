Forbes Recognizes Jeffrey Germain Again as One of the Best in State Wealth Advisors in 2021



Jeffrey Germain, Managing Director and Private Wealth Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors in Los Angeles, was again recognized this year on the Best in State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes. This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind – helping their clients succeed.

“I am honored to again be recognized by Forbes for my passion, giving my clients confidence around all facets of their financial lives,” said Jeffrey Germain. “Investment planning has become more complex in light of the pandemic, and my top priority is to work closely with my clients to continue to achieve their short-and-long-term investment goals.”

Jeff and his partner Vincent DiCarlo have the following designations: certified investment management consultant (CIMC), CPA, Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). The team was established in 1992 and cumulatively has over 80 years of experience in the financial services industry. They have also been recognized by Forbes as a Best in State Wealth Advisor, Barron’s as a Top Financial Advisor, Financial Times as one of the top 400 financial advisors in the country, one of the Top 50 Bank Advisors in the country by Bank Consultants Magazine, and as a Five Star Wealth Advisor by Los Angeles Magazine. Jeff is also Chairman of the Foundation Board of California Hospital in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

For more information and to contact Jeff, please visit: www.germaindicarlo.com

About Wells Fargo Advisors



Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,512 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,471 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of December 31, 2019. WellsTrade brokerage accounts and Intuitive Investor accounts are offered through Wells Fargo Clearing Services. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

About Wells Fargo



Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets3 and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories .

