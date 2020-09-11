Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Top Key Players, Drivers, Revenue, Demand, Analysis And Forecasts To 2023

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market report by MRFR contains all analytical and statistical transient regarding Market summary, Growth, Demand and Forecast analysis with penetrating summary and solution within the complex industry.

Market Insights:

The Global Market for Immune Thrombocytopenia is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 2,300 Mn by 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.78% between 2018 and 2023. Rising prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) worldwide has fueled the demand for ITP therapeutics. Increased government effort to improve healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India, China and Brazil has reflected favorably on the global ITP market. In addition, increased focus on development of novel drugs and therapeutics is also having a positive impact on the market. Autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, medications, pregnancy, and certain cancers are common secondary triggers of ITP.

The report includes a discussion on several key market elements. The scope of the discussion also covers different ITP treatments that are currently available such as intravenous immunoglobulins, thrombopoietin receptor agonists and corticosteroids among other. It also covers revenue analysis of major end-users of immune thrombocytopenia , which covers hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, and research and academic institutes. A detail analysis of the various sub-markets across key region of the world is also available in the report.

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market

Competitive Landscape:

CSL Limited, Amgen Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shionogi Inc., Dova Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shire and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmental analysis of the global ITP market is based on type, treatment, end-user and region. By type, the market has been segmented into chronic immune thrombocytopenia and acute immune thrombocytopenia. In 2017, the chronic immune thrombocytopenia segment for 85% share of the global market. During the forecast period, the segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.94% and reach a valuation of USD 2,036.9 Mn. This can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence rates, approval of targeted treatments, increase in risk factors, use of prior medications, and increase occurrence of secondary hematological disorders.

On the basis of the treatment, the market has been segmented into intravenous immunoglobulins, corticosteroids, thrombopoietin receptor agonists, and others. In 2017, the corticosteroids segmented represented 40% share of the global ITP market in terms of value. The segment is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.57% during the assessment period. Corticosteroids are a class of steroid hormones that are commonly used in ITP therapies.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, research and academic institutes, and others. The hospitals & clinic segment currently commands for close to 38% market share and is projected to capture an impressive CAGR of 6.22% during the review period.

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region, the Global ITP market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas accounted for 43.3% market share in 2017. The Americas is expected to spearhead the global ITP market throughout the assessment period. This is primarily owing to the increasing prevalence rates coupled with the availability of treatment options and presence effective reimbursement policies. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia among adults in the US is estimated to be 3.3 per 100,000 adults/year. In addition, Americas is expected to remain an important market for ITP during the assessment period. Americas is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific respectively. In Europe, factors such as favorable government policies and high healthcare expenditure is supporting the growth of the market. At the same time, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is providing an impetus to the market in Europe. The region is likely to remain its second spot over 2023. In Asia Pacific, increased efforts towards improving healthcare services and rising level of awareness among people is anticipated to drive the market’s growth in APAC in the forthcoming years.

