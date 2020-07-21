Global Collagen Peptide Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Collagen Peptide Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global collagen peptide market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of collagen peptide. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the collagen peptide market during the period. The global collagen peptide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Collagen peptide is a natural body protein inside the body. It is produced in the body to prevent dermal layers of the skin from developing skin folds. Collagen peptide is made from collagen through an enzymatic hydrolysis process and which is why it is often referred to as hydrolyzed collagen. Collagen peptides are a rich source of protein and healthy nutrition. They improve the health of bones and are effective for beautiful skin. Collagen peptide is used as cosmetic or medical collagen in different skin creams and treatments to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and to moisturize skin.

Rapidly Growing Beauty the Industry has Increased the Demand for Collagen Peptides

The increasing usage of collagen in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages industry to increase the protein content in the final product is primarily driving the growth of the collagen peptide market globally. The rapidly growing beauty the industry has increased the demand for collagen peptides. In addition, the growing urban population and favorable demographics are anticipated to increase the consumption of beauty products containing collagen peptides, thus driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasing consciousness about wellbeing and wrinkle-free skin in old-age and rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of collagen peptide products about personal healthcare is expected to be another factor driving the growth of the collagen peptide market. However, the implementation of stringent food laws due to concerns regarding the safety of collagen-based products, hereby narrowing the use of collagen substances restrains the collagen peptide market. Moreover, increasing R&D activities for the development of novel drug formulations and favorable regulations for regenerative medicine application are anticipated to bring more opportunities for the major players in the collagen peptide market.

North America Dominates the Collagen Peptide Market

Among the geographies, North America dominates the collagen peptide market. The large-scale utilization of cosmetic products, increased research and development activities to develop novel collagen drugs, and refined healthcare infrastructure augments the growth of the market in this region. The increased disposable income, high spending on beauty and fitness products also favors the growth of the North America collagen peptide market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of collagen-based products, booming pharmaceutical sector, and growing poultry market in this region.

Collagen Peptide Market: Segmentation

The report on global collagen peptide market covers segments such as source, and end user. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include bovine collagen peptide, porcine collagen peptide, chicken collagen peptide, fish collagen peptide, and other sources. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include bone and joint health, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, and other end users.

Collagen Peptide Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amicogen, Inc., BioCell Technology, LLC, Capsugel Belgium NV, Catalent, Inc., ChinaTech Peptide Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Norland Products Inc, Rousselot, Roxlor Group, Weishardt International, and Other Companies.

