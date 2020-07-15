Cannabis Market growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast to 2026

Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cannabis Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek and others.

Download PDF Sample report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market

Segmentation: Global Cannabis Market

Global cannabis market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, usage, crop variety and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into buds, oil, tinctures and others

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into medical and recreational

On the basis of crop variety, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, cannabis sativa and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into physical, digital and others

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

Related Reports:

Sports & Energy Drinks Market

Tall Oil Rosin Market