Medical Imaging Workstations Market Size, Global Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The precision in diagnosis results obtained from medical imaging workstation is expected to leverage the global medical imaging workstation market. As medical imaging workstation provides precise results, a surge in the adoption of these devices in diagnostic centers and other healthcare organization is observed. Medical imaging workstation also reduces manual effort. The growing cases of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases, respiratory ailments, and others and the geriatric population are urging the need for diagnostic imaging services.

The recent prediction of the Market Research Future (MRFR) regarding the growth of the Medical Imaging Workstations Market Size suggests a likelihood for the market to attain 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

On the other hand, the high cost of imaging devices with advanced technologies and lack of technical ability to handle these systems, may hinder the market growth during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape:

Accuray Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic

General Electric Company

Ampronix

Canon

Alma Medical Imaging

Capsa Solutions LLC

Carestream Health

Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG

Koninklijke NGI Group

Philips N.V.

Medicor Imaging

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR attempted to ease the global medical imaging workstations market analysis by segmenting it by modality, component, usage mode, application, and end-user in their latest report on the said market.

Based on the modality, the medical imaging workstations market comprises computed tomography, ultrasound, ultrasound, mammography, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), radiography, and others.

Based on the component, the medical imaging workstations market can be segmented into visualization software, central processing units, display units, display controller cards, and others.

Based on the usage mode, the medical imaging workstations market comprises thin client workstations and thick client workstations.

By application, the medical imaging workstations market consists diagnostic imaging, clinical review, and advanced imaging.

Based on the end-user, the medical imaging workstations market includes hospitals, diagnostics centers, ambulatory centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR’s region-specific analysis of the medical imaging workstations market includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Owing to superlative infrastructure and high investment capacity of the people are features shouldering the premier spot of the market of the Americas. The region is expected to gain a further boost from governments and private investors to better their research and development facility. At the same time, reimbursement policies of insurance companies are helping the regional market in their growth.

Europe’s medical imaging workstations market is the second largest, and the credit goes to government initiatives and superior infrastructure. However, the APAC market is all set to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The regional market can attribute the growth to increasing demand for technologically advanced imaging devices, improving healthcare infrastructure and others. Economic growth is also a major issue that is substantially backing this rise of the AAPC market. The Middle East & Africa is expected to make a small contribution to the global medical imaging workstations market. The Middle East is going to score more in the region. The rise of Africa would be hindered owing to the presence of several poor economies