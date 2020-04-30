Amniocentesis Needle Market Development | Industry Report 2022

According to the new market research report Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the high accuracy of amniocentesis, increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, and increasing prevalence of congenital disorders.

Use of amniocentesis needles in amniocentesis procedures drives the global 100–150 mm needles market

This type of needle is suitable for use in females with a normal body-mass index (BMI) of 18.50–24.99 kg/m2. There is an increase in the proportion of women who are overweight, this proportion will still be lesser than the proportion of women with normal BMI. This is one of the major factors responsible for the large share of 100–150 mm needles in the amniocentesis needles market. Amniocentesis procedure is the most commonly recommended invasive prenatal diagnostic test to detect chromosomal disorders, infections, or birth defects. In spite of a small proportion of risks associated with this procedure, amniocentesis is carried out to diagnose the abnormalities in the developing fetus. These are the major factors responsible for the large share of this procedure segment in the amniocentesis needles market.

By procedure, the market is segmented into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, and cordocentesis. The amniocentesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global amniocentesis needles market. Increasing burden of chromosomal disorders, increasing maternal age & BMI, and high reliability of the amniocentesis technique are the major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Hospitals are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the amniocentesis needles market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global amniocentesis needles market during the forecast period. The presence of expert personnel and advanced medical equipment in hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The global amniocentesis needles market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global amniocentesis needles market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure are driving the growth of the amniocentesis needles market in this region.