Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Trends, Business Ovevriew and Global Forecast to 2023

Introduction to TDDS:

The human skin is the largest organ of the human body. The skin covers a surface of nearly two square meters and receives nearly one-third of the blood in the body. Delivering drugs to the body through the skin has proved to be one of the most effective means of drug delivery besides oral delivery of drugs and therefore has received greater attention from the pharmaceutical industry due to increasing demand for controlled drug delivery. Skin is one of the most readily accessible organs of the human body. There is considerable interest in the skin as a site of drug application both for local and systemic effect, a factor that has added considerable interest to the transdermal drug delivery systems market.

The global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The market held a market value of USD 5,400.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Furthermore, the increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries and growing uses of biologics are driving market growth. Substantial investments drawn in the R&D to develop advanced TDD systems are boosting the growth of the market, significantly. Additionally, spreading awareness, improving outcomes & patients’ experience, and beneficial reimbursement policies impact the market growth, positively for the transdermal drug delivery systems market which amassed nearly USD 5,400.2 million in 2017.

Benefits of TDDS:

The transdermal drug delivery systems market has been expanding due to various advantages of transdermal delivery circumventing the liver which can often prematurely metabolize drugs. Unlike hypodermic injections, transdermal deliveries are not painful, do not generate dangerous medical waste and are great for avoiding the risk of disease transmission by needle re-use which often a considerable risk factor in countries with impoverished healthcare facilities. Transdermal systems are non-invasive and can be self-administered, can provide release for long periods and have been known to improve patient compliance being generally inexpensive.

The limited number of drug available that can be transdermally administered is possibly one of the greatest challenges for the transdermal drug delivery systems market. This is because current delivery methods can only enable transdermal drugs that have molecular masses only up to a few hundred Daltons and require doses of milligrams per day or less. Therefore, transdermal delivery of peptides and macromolecules, hydrophilic drugs and novel genetic treatment that employ the use of DNA or small-interfering RNA are yet to be delivered through transdermal methods. Increasing investment in the transdermal drug delivery systems industry and tireless R&D that are aimed at enhancement of the

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market with the largest market share. Factors such as the presence of major market players and developed healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the regional market. Moreover, surging numbers of research activities related to transdermal drug delivery systems and comparatively higher adoption of TDD systems in the US and Canada impact the regional market growth, positively.

Besides, the highest GDP helps North America to have the edge over other regions in terms of every aspect, including healthcare and technology. Additionally, huge patient pool suffering from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases alongside the presence of geriatric population and development in medical technology is supporting the growth of the market. The US, backed by the high per capita healthcare expenditures, contributes to the growth of the regional market, significantly.

Europe takes the second-leading position in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. The phenomenal growth in the pharmaceutical industry and the presence of pharma giant companies such as Novartis International AG, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Allergan plc., bolster the regional market growth. The resurging economy is playing a vital role in market development, allowing the proliferation of the healthcare sector in the region.

Germany, heading with its flourishing medical devices markets, hugely contributes to the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the UK and France with the increasing investment in transdermal drug delivery systems drive the regional market at a large scale. The Europe TDDS market is estimated to register a phenomenal CAGR during the review period.