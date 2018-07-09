Senior Helpers Sacramento Addresses the Daily Needs of Aging Adults

The Senior Helpers Sacramento offers its reliable senior care programs that fulfill the everyday needs of the elderly.

[SACRAMENTO, 07/09/2018] – The Senior Helpers Sacramento focuses on the aging adults living in the area and its local communities. The senior home care serving Roseville, and neighboring areas, offers its dependable and nonmedical services, which help improve the seniors’ quality of life and follow California regulations in senior care.

Personal Care

The Senior Helpers Sacramento understands how Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia serve as the most common age-related health conditions in the world. This fact drives the senior care provider to deliver compassionate and personalized care for the elderly.

The common consequences of the aging process lead to mobility issues and the struggle with basic personal care tasks. The Senior Helpers Sacramento offers its personal care in addressing this issue. Its professional and skilled caregivers offer basic companion care that helps with the following activities of daily living (ADLs):

• Bathing

• Dressing

• Grooming

• Toileting

• Ambulation assistance

• Nutrition management

An on-site coordinator, a social worker, or a registered nurse (RN) will evaluate and monitor these services.

Companion Care

Some seniors remain healthy and only need company or periodic check-ins. The Senior Helpers Sacramento’s companion care may be a suitable program for them. The company’s caregivers keep aging adults from feeling lonely or isolated.

The program lets the seniors join community activities in which they can enjoy their hobbies. The caregivers offer services, which include the following:

• Companionship

• Meal planning and preparation

• Light housekeeping

• Laundry

• Medication reminders

• General assistance

The Senior Helpers remarks, “As part of a national brand that has been expanding since its establishment in 2002, we make sure that our caregivers meet our strict standards and reflect well on our reputation for dependable service. If a loved one needs assistance with daily tasks like walking, meal planning, and shopping, that’s no problem.”

About Senior Helpers Sacramento

With the help of Peter Ross, Tony Bonacuse founded Senior Helpers. Both Ross and Bonacuse saw a huge gap in the elderly care industry that other companies failed to fill. As a trusted leader in senior care, the company fills the gap by responding to deficiencies in elderly care, setting a new standard in the industry.

To know more about the company, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com today.