File Transfer App Deliver Express Now Supports macOS High Sierra

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces Deliver Express 2.6.4, a compatibility update to the company’s hot folder based file transfer automation solution (http://www.zevrix.com/Deliver.php). Deliver Express supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV, AFP and other remote and local services. The software can run absolutely unattended and offers email notifications, delivery to multiple destinations, file compression and encryption, and much more.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.13 High Sierra and is offered as a free update to licensed users. Deliver Express has also been upgraded to 64-bit architecture, which improves the app’s performance and reduces the likelihood of memory-related errors.

“What’s great about Deliver Express for organizations is the unattended nature of using a hot folder,” writes Jeffrey Mincey on Mac360.com. “It’s perfect for all kinds of file delivery. Sensitive documents, encrypted files, financial information, graphic files, photographs, large files and so on.”

Deliver Express is an ideal solution for ad agencies, photographers, recording studios, printers, law offices and other users. Users only need to drop their files to the app’s hot folders and the files will be sent automatically with email confirmations issued upon delivery. Recipients can easily retrieve the items through the link in the notification email. Deliver Express offers the following key features:

-Automate file delivery with watched hot folders

-Supports FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3 and other remote and local servers

-Automatic email notifications

-Variable email templates

-Serve unlimited users on a network

-Submit files from both Mac and PC stations

-Automatic file compression and encryption

Pricing and Availability:

Deliver Express can be purchased from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. The license prices are based on the maximum number of allowed destinations and range from US$29.95 to $299.95. The update is free for licensed customers. Trial is also available for download. Deliver Express requires macOS 10.5-10.13.