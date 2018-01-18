Distec GmbH – leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – will continue their successful course in 2018: “With new digital signage projects by our loyal and satisfied customers, as well as new purchasers including reputable players in the retail sector, Distec has generated a two-digit growth in sales and earnings as of the end of 2017,” stated Axel Schaefer, Head of Division Monitor Solutions of Distec GmbH. “In addition, order intake for 2018 is already very promising.” Over the past year, the integration of Distec into Fortec AG has been completed. As a member of the Fortec Group, Distec may now access the products, services, and knowhow of an extensive high-tech enterprise network and is thus well-positioned for future challenges. “We see our advantage in our proximity to the customer. Our individual support and service for optimized, customized display solutions in combination with the persistent rising demand for digital signage systems for industrial and POS promise continuing growth and success.”

The Customer in Focus: POS-Line IoT, Video Wall, UHD, Fire Prevention, HighBright, and Easy Front Installation

As a reliable partner for digital signage system integrators, Distec will present their broad portfolio of innovative TFT system solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the international trade show for audiovisual and electronic integration. On February 6 to 9, 2018 at stand N182 in hall 10 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the display expert will put their focus on customer-specific hardware solutions for TFT displays for industrial, commerce and retail:

– The IoT-compliant POS-Line IoT monitor is based on Raspberry PI and is perfectly suited for cost-efficient retail 4.0 applications. The Artista-IoT controller card provides comprehensive functionality with direct control, 100 Mbit Ethernet, real-time clock, and special functions such as DICOM pre-set, gamma correction, and color calibration. It can easily be integrated into existing Windows and Linux environments.

– The features of Distec’s cost-efficient Video Wall lie in its high quality, thanks to the most modern 4k control and factory color and brightness calibration. It results in an even image with all monitors in full HD resolution. A further characteristic is the simple installation, with only one PC/media player and one single cable.

– Distec integrates UHD Displays into high-quality digital signage.

– The fire-resistant and flue-gas-optimized BLO Monitors stand the test as information displays in sensitive areas with stringent fire protection requirements such as escape routes, stairways and on the opposite side of elevators in, for example, public buildings, hotels, and production halls.

– HighBright TFT Displays by Distec are equipped with powerful LED backlight and are exceptionally bright. In sunlight or very bright ambient light, they still keep their color and contrast, providing a perfect display.

– Distec simplifies wall mounting by providing Easy Front Installation for front mounting.